Alfa Matrix Releases DAF Tribute - First 2 Tracks Available Now!

Robert Görl (drums & electronics) and Gabi Delgado-Lopez (lyrics & vocals) formed DAF (Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft) back in 1978. Their deep dark, stripped down, rhythmic intensive, repetitive minimal electronics would become their signature sound along with using their native German language as a distinctive factor as well.

These unique characteristics rapidly built the foundation of the DAF radical and uncompromising sonic trademark and the duo became one of the pathfinders of the “Neue Deutsche Welle” movement, and one of the most influential bands from the Düsseldorf scene, the cradle of electronic music.

The sudden death of Gabi Delgado in March 2020 triggered a shockwave of emotions through the electronic music scene which abruptly lost an iconic live performer, a true pioneer and major influence for several generations of electronic music artists… Gone way too young, Gabi still had so much provocation to express and energy to share. Surrounded by Alfa Matrix artists, we prepared this tribute compilation to DAF to express our deepest respect to this unique band.

In full respect of DAF’s legacy and artistic attitude, we tried to bring back that right mixture between rhythmic and intelligence across this tribute compilation, between intense and emotional, between surprising and provoking! Covering 19 tracks from DAF’s huge repertoire, between classics (“Der Mussolini”, “Verschwende Deine Jugend”, “Der Raüber Und Der Prinz”, “Alles Ist Gut”, “Alle Gegen Alle”…) and less known songs, our Alfa Matrix artists initiated stunning collaborations within the label family, decided to appropriate songs into their own native language (IMPLANT & KANT KINO), all to pay homage to Gabi Delgado, bringing music “for the brain and for the ass” in full ferocity and sensuality.

From electronic veterans like Jürgen Engler (DIE ROBO SAPIENS), Uwe Kanka (ARMAGEDDON DILDOS) or Claus Kruse (PNE) to younger scene acts like LIGHTS A.M., CIRCUMPOLAR, 808 DOT POP, JUNKSISTA or yet IMJUDAS, through the 90’s and millennium elektro generations of bands like AIBOFORCEN, AD:KEY, PSYCHIC FORCE, NEUROACTIVE, TECHNOIR, NEIKKA RPM, ACYLUM, AESTHETISCHE as well as the recent qualitative additions to the Alfa Matrix roster of bands with good old DIGITAL FACTOR and promising dark synth pop REICHSFEIND: all united to perform DAF songs through their own emotional kaleidoscope of sound ranging from minimal EBM to electro pop through dark elektro and ambient industrial.

In this joint effort, we all felt like “Wir Sind DAF” for a short creative moment… but forever in our heart.

MERCI for your artful legacy. Liebe ist Kunst. Kunst ist Liebe.

Alfa Matrix launched a massive download compilation for free + all donations to be used to invest in new bands

Available now for free (or pay-what-you-want) via Bandcamp is the 9th volume in the "Matrix Downloaded" compilation download series by the Belgian electro label Alfa Matrix. It will offer you the possibility to discover some of the most recent singles and albums released via Alfa Matrix while giving a preview of some promising forthcoming 2020 productions.

Alfa Matrix will invest all donations in new bands. Feel free to support us!

Here's what Seba Dolimont from Alfa Matrix has to say about it: "The music market has shifted a lot over the years and in many ways losing its solid footing. CDs sales are collapsing entirely and the shift from downloads to streaming has not yet shown a revenue that is replacing what has been lost. (...) This evolution has created an environment where many labels have almost stopped playing their key-role of talent scouting, no longer daring to invest in new talents who deserve to be heard by you! Alfa Matrix is one of the very few record companies in this scene who try to keep the right balance between releasing renowned artists and supporting younger bands who still need to catch the attention and reach your ears."

The compilation holds the work by 61 label bands who joined hands to deliver you 61 songs representing the label’s most recent singles and albums while giving a preview of some promising forthcoming 2020 productions including announced new releases by POUPPEEE FABRIKK, NEUROACTIVE, ALIEN VAMPIRES, HELALYN FLOWERS, DIE ROBO SAPIENS, IMJUDAS, 808 DOT POP, ACYLUM, ARMAGEDDON DILDOS, PSY'AVIAH, AVARICE IN AUDIO, SIVA SIX, NEIKKA RPM, AESTHETISCHE, KANT KINO, KOMOR KOMMANDO, AD:KEY, H.O.W., CIRCUMPOLAR, SYNAPSYCHE, LLUMEN, ENTRZELLE, LIGHTS A.M, REACTOR7X, FIRST AID 4 SOULS, etc.

