Twice A Finalist — Queenstown-based Author Mary Jane Walker's Travel Books Find International Favour

Mary Jane Walker is pleased to announce that her book Iran: Make Love not War has come in as a finalist in travel at the National Indie Excellence Awards 2020, an American competition for independently published authors.

Iran: Make Love not War is Mary Jane's second book to make it to the finals of an overseas competition, after A Maverick New Zealand Way in 2018.

Mary Jane has published twelve travel memoirs to date, but has only entered a few in competitions. She hopes that her success will inspire those New Zealand authors who, like herself, have chosen to focus on non-fiction topics.

Here's the 2018 finalist:

Mary Jane is also the author of weekly blog posts. Her latest is about a journey around Tairāwhiti, or East Cape: a post that is going to be incorporated into a forthcoming, improved, two-volume revision of A Maverick New Zealand Way.

