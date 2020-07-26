Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Twice A Finalist — Queenstown-based Author Mary Jane Walker's Travel Books Find International Favour

Sunday, 26 July 2020, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Mary Jane Walker

Mary Jane Walker is pleased to announce that her book Iran: Make Love not War has come in as a finalist in travel at the National Indie Excellence Awards 2020, an American competition for independently published authors.

Iran: Make Love not War is Mary Jane's second book to make it to the finals of an overseas competition, after A Maverick New Zealand Way in 2018.

Mary Jane has published twelve travel memoirs to date, but has only entered a few in competitions. She hopes that her success will inspire those New Zealand authors who, like herself, have chosen to focus on non-fiction topics.

Here's the 2018 finalist:

Mary Jane is also the author of weekly blog posts. Her latest is about a journey around Tairāwhiti, or East Cape: a post that is going to be incorporated into a forthcoming, improved, two-volume revision of A Maverick New Zealand Way.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mary Jane Walker on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 