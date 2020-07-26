Match Reports | Rd 5 Farrelly Photos Women's Competitions

Match reports from round five of the Farrelly Photos Women's Premiership and Championship competitions, played July 24-26.

Rd 5 Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership (first division)

Mt Albert 0 Richmond 30

Rowena Meleisea and Kiwi Ferns fullback Apii Nicholls both helped themselves to doubles as Richmond produced a shutout victory over Mt Albert on Friday night. It was Richmond’s third win of the year.

Ponsonby 24 Manurewa 34

Manurewa assumed the outright competition lead with a 10-point win over Ponsonby. The accurate boot of Kere Matua was a key contributor in the victory, with the south Aucklanders taking an 18-12 lead into the break before a big second half.

Rd 5 Farrelly Photos Women’s Championship (second division)

Glenora 14 Otahuhu 44

A 30-point haul in the second half lifted Otahuhu to a comfortable win over Glenora, after there had been just four points between the two sides at half-time. Flo Delailomaloma was the standout player for the Leopards.

Manukau 20 Te Atatu 36

Te Atatu picked up their fourth win of the year, with a convincing performance against Manukau. Winger Catelin Vahakalo was outstanding for the Roosters, scoring a try and saving one at the other end with a crucial tackle.

Pukekohe 4 Otara 24

Otara scored 12 unanswered points in the second stanza to down Pukekohe on the road on Sunday afternoon. Malianive Taulanga was a strong performer for the Scorpions.

