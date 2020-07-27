Art And Wine Fair ‘Inspires’ Support For Marlborough Talent

The Wine Station.

Marlborough artists, Gerard Verkaaik, Glen Waters, Jacqueline Hocquard, Kevin Judd and Sudhir Duppati will begin their exhibition together in Blenheim today at The Wine Station.

The five talented locals are the third set of artists to be showing for two weeks as part of the Marlborough Art & Wine Fair, which launched on 29th June and will run until 4th October.

“We are thrilled with the support we have had from the domestic market visiting The Wine Station to enjoy and purchase the art,” says Director, Kirsty Parry. “There is an abundance of creative talent in Marlborough and we have extended the event for another two weeks so we can showcase as many artists as possible.”

Inspire Foundation, dedicated to supporting Marlborough young talent is the charity aligned with Monday’s upcoming artists and will receive 50% of the gallery fee for each piece of art sold over the two weeks.

Comments Mark Davis of Inspire Foundation, “Inspiring speakers, inspiring young talent and building a more resilient community – these are our goals at the Inspire Foundation in Marlborough. We do this so our extraordinary young talent can reach their potential and in turn be better future leaders of our beautiful province – giving back and helping others builds stronger communities. We are proud to partner with the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair – it is a fantastic initiative supporting local artists and provides a wonderful platform for any of our young local people.”

For the next two weeks, visitors to The Wine Station will be able see landscape photography from Greywacke winemaker Kevin Judd, wildlife art from Jacqueline Hocquard, abstract portraits from Marlborough Art Society president Sudhir Duppati and pieces from sculptor, Gerard Verkaaik and renown ceramic artist, Glen Waters.

“There is a wide range of fantastic art on show,” continues Parry. “Guests to The Wine Station can celebrate some of Marlborough’s best artistic talent over a coffee, lunch or a wine tasting!”

Public entry to the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair is complimentary, open daily at The Wine Station from 10am – 7pm.

Artist Sudhir Duppati with one of his pieces up at The Wine Station.

