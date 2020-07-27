Bach Musica NZ Return to the Stage with Mozart's Requiem

And Guitar Concertos By Rodrigo And Vivaldi

Bach Musica NZ presents

MOZART’S REQUIEM, RODRIGO AND VIVALDI





Well known for stunning performances of ‘music that touches the soul’ the beloved Bach Musica NZ returns post lockdown with an ensemble of over eighty classical artists filling the stage of the Auckland Town Hall on September 20. The music programmed speaks to recent world events, offering up a profound and much needed sense of hope.

This one night only concert brought to life by a highly skilled orchestra and choir features Vivaldi’s Concerto for Guitar and the illustrious Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez in the first half, followed by Mozart’s ultimate composition, his Requiem.

The September concert will feature international star Barkin Sertkaya (Classical Guitar), as well as top NZ vocal soloists Natasha Wilson (Soprano), Sarah Court (Alto), Patrick Power ONZM (Tenor) and James Harrison (Bass), performing with Bach Musica NZ’s orchestra and choir.

Bach Musica NZ’s Music and Artistic Director of 26 years, Rita Paczian is a highly seasoned conductor who has a reputation of bringing balance of musicality, intellect, technique and passion to her live concerts. She was one of the finalists for the Arts and Culture NZ Women of Influence Awards in 2019. Paczian believes the selection of Mozart’s Requiem serves as a timely piece.

“We will dedicate our performance to the Covid-19 victims all over the world. Mozart's Requiem couldn't be more appropriate. Though the composition and its lyrics derive from a Christian background, their message is valid for all humanity: from the "Dona eis requiem" (grant them rest/peace) to the tearful “Lacrimosa” and the "Requiem aeternam dona eis, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat eis" (Grant them eternal rest, Lord, and let the eternal light shine upon them”), the music provides a strong message of hope for everyone” says Paczian.

Mozart’s Requiem is a heartfelt and very moving piece of music, and a perfect way for Bach Musica NZ to return to live performance in this unsettled world. Described as the composer’s "last and most perfect work", the music is a profound expression of grief and loss, but also hope and light.

Bach Musica NZ is one of Aotearoa’s most highly acclaimed musical organizations. Their performances illustrate the cultural vibrancy of New Zealand with a repertoire ranging from Baroque to 21st Century. As New Zealand’s only combined choir and orchestra, they are well known for showcasing NZ premieres of beautiful music from all over the world and providing performance opportunities for both emerging and recognized vocal and instrumental soloists.

Bach Musica NZ –

MOZART’S REQUIEM, RODRIGO AND VIVALDI plays:

Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Sunday 20 September, 5PM

Tickets $15 - $70 – On sale at Ticketmaster

https://www.bachmusica.com/

