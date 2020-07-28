Announcement Of The iD International Emerging Designer Awards

7PM – 9PM, Friday 7 August

The Hub, Otago Polytechnic , Dunedin

32 finalists from 14 countries

BACKGROUND

For 15 years the annual iD International Emerging Designer Show has been held in Dunedin attracting young designers from throughout the world. Each year a cohort from around the world visit Dunedin for a week celebrating fashion, meeting other emerging designers, having their collections judged and taking part in a runway show for the public.

This year soon after the 32 finalists from 14 countries were announced it become clear that due to Covid finalists (32 finalists from 14 countries) couldn’t travel to Dunedin.

Thinking quickly the organisers asked finalists to video themselves and their garments in lockdown. Filmed in bedrooms, parks and apartment building hallways around the world Dunedin-based NHNZ has edited them into a wonderful video, which provides a very personal and unexpected insight into young designers, their design influences and their collections.

An international panel of judges used this video to assess the finalists – now the winners will be announced and the video will premiere at the event in Dunedin on Friday 7 August. As well as the video the four New Zealand-based emerging designer finalists will showcase their collections (two are based in Dunedin) and a selection of New Zealand former emerging designer awards alumni will show their own fashion labels on Friday 7 too.

It's a very different show to what was initially imagined but it's a very exciting way to showcase designers from around the world and conversely the video provides a more personal insight into the finalists then merely seeing their designs on a runway.

