Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Preview | SAS College Rugby League – July 29-30 Round

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 5:59 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Mt Albert Grammar School look to continue their unbeaten run when they host Southern Cross Campus in a crunch Premier clash this Wednesday in the latest round of SAS College Rugby League action.

Both schools were winners the last time they took the field – Mt Albert getting up against defending champions St Paul’s College 18-6 and Southern Cross Campus beating Manurewa High School 28-12.

Elsewhere in the top grade Manurewa search for their first win when they take on Kelston Boys’ High School and St Paul’s host Aorere College at Victoria Park.

CLICK HERE FOR PREMIER DRAW

In the Girls’ 9s grade on Thursday, a top-of-the-table clash takes place between Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate and Rutherford College.

Auckland Girls’ Grammar School play Lynfield and James Cook High School host Aorere.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GIRLS’ 9S DRAW

In the Senior A boys’ grade, St Paul’s and Sir Edmund Hillary look to keep their winning streak alive when they play Whangaparaoa College and Manurewa respectively.

Lynfield hosts Birkenhead College, Western Springs College plays Avondale College and Southern Cross travel to Pakuranga College.

Westlake Boys’ High School play host to Auckland Seventh-Day Adventist High School in the remaining game.

CLICK HERE FOR SENIOR A BOYS’ DRAW

The latest round of the U15 Boys’ 9s will see Auckland Seventh-day Adventist take on Lynfield and Sir Edmund Hillary host Southern Cross Campus.

Westlake make their way out to Papakura and Victoria Park will see St Paul’s v Manurewa. James Cook have the bye.

CLICK HERE FOR U15 BOYS’ 9S DRAW

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 