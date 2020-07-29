Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

L.A.B Announce Christchurch & Wellington Headline Shows

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 9:23 am
Press Release: LOOPnews


CHRISTCHURCH - SAT OCT 31
WELLINGTON - SAT DEC 5


Loop are excited to announce two massive headline shows for L.A.B to close off 2020. Their final NZ headline performances for the year will hit Christchurch’s Horncastle Arena on Saturday 31 October, and Wellington’s Waitangi Park on Saturday 5 December.

Tickets for the Christchurch show will be on sale from Ticketek from 12pm Tuesday 4 August, with more info on the Wellington show to come.

L.A.B have proven themselves to be one of the fastest-rising acts in NZ, and this headline show will showcase them at their best - live and loud. After selling out Auckland’s Spark Arena and Hamilton’s Claudelands Arena, these two shows will be their first headline performances in several years in both cities, and will see them draw from their ever-expanding back catalogue.

Already back in the studio working on their next release, the album will follow on from the release of the platinum-selling, Taite Music Prize-nominated album L.A.B III, an album which features the number one hit ‘In The Air’. This show will feature the exceptional production and show that audiences have come to expect from a band voted NZ’s Best Live Act by Radio New Zealand.

The Christchurch show will see L.A.B joined by local favourites The Butlers, a five-piece funkadelic surf-rock band from Sumner. Off the back of two EP’s and their self-titled debut album, The Butlers have performed at NZ’s biggest festivals, and toured Australia multiple times. This show will see them performing new material set for release in late-2020. The full line-up for the Wellington show will be announced in the coming weeks.


