2020 Matariki Awards Finalists Announced

Marewa ake Matariki, te kāhui whetū o te tau! Matariki rises to mark the year.

The finalists in the Ngā Whetū o Matariki - Matariki Awards were announced today, across nine categories ranging from Business and Innovation, Arts and Entertainment to Te Reo and Tikanga.

The awards, now in their fifth year, recognise outstanding Māori achievement and celebrate the best of us – ngā toa o ngā toa.

Tāhūhū Rangapū of Māori Television, Shane Taurima, says the awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and honour those individuals and organisations whose passion, innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and to our country.

“Ngā Whetū o Matariki is about acknowledging and celebrating outstanding Māori achievement. This year’s awards saw more than 150 entries, with the calibre and accomplishments exceeding expectations once again. The judging panel was particularly impressed by the diverse range of expertise among entrants, with many finalists leading their particular field,” Mr Taurima says.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, this year's event also includes a new category - Te Whetū Tārake o te Rangi - to honour those who made an outstanding contribution to the community during the Mate Korona (COVID-19) response.

The event will be broadcast live on Māori Television from 8:30pm, Rāhoroi o 15 Hereturikōkā (Saturday 15 August), alongside a live Facebook feed.

