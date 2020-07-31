Preview | Rd 7 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership

Week seven of the Auckland first division will see a showdown of the competition’s top four sides, with two big games to take place on Saturday afternoon.

The first is the livestreamed match between third-placed Pt Chevalier and fourth-ranked Otahuhu at Bert Henham Park.

Both sides were last-up winners, and after six games only a point separates them on the ladder.

Coverage starts at 2.00pm with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Across town at Fowlds Park Mt Albert host top-of-the-table Northcote, in a match which will also see the Roope Rooster go on the line.

Victory over Northcote would see the second-placed Lions assume the competition lead.

Elsewhere Glenora look to arrest their four-game losing streak when they host local rivals Te Atatu, while fifth-placed Richmond head south to play Papakura.

Marist hunt a third-straight win when they head over to play Mangere East at Walter Massey Park.

Rd 7 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership fixtures – all kick-off times 2.30pm, August 1 unless otherwise stated

Otahuhu v Pt Chevalier at Bert Henham Park – TEAM LISTS - WATCH HERE

Mt Albert v Northcote at Fowlds Park – TEAM LISTS

Glenora v Te Atatu at Harold Moody Reserve - TEAM LISTS

Howick v Bay Roskill at Paparoa Park - TEAM LISTS

Papakura v Richmond at Prince Edward Park - TEAM LISTS

Mangere East v Marist at Walter Massey Park - TEAM LISTS

