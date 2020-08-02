CANVAS International Art Fair | London 2020/2021

CALL FOR ARTISTS

CANVAS International Art FairTHE LINE Gallery, LondonDeadline: July 31, 2020

CANVAS is an International Art Fair that will present collective and solo projects by leading and emerging international artists. ITSLIQUID Group, with an experience of more than 250 art exhibitions all around the world and twelve editions of international fairs, is proud to announce the debut of CANVAS - London International Art Fair that will represent a forum for direct exchange of ideas and contacts between collectors, artists, photographers, designers and art professionals, featuring paintings, sculptures, photography art, installations, video art and live performance.

CANVAS will provide artists and exhibitors with the unique opportunity to present their works to an international audience of professionals as curators, gallerists, collectors, editors and publishers who seek to acquire, publish and encourage the best contemporary art talents.

CANVAS is organized by ITSLIQUID GROUP in collaboration with Mercato Metropolitano and YMX Arts, and it will be held in London at THE LINE Contemporary Art Space from September 03, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

Artists, photographers, video makers, and performers are invited to submit their works. To take part in the selection, send your works’ submissions with a CV/biography, some still images (for video-art), links of videos/films/performances and pictures via e-mail to director@itsliquid.com

The participation includes the following services

- exhibition space dedicated to the artist’s works

- assisting with customs formalities, international shipping and local transport

- assisting in finding accommodation for artist

- the design and the printing of invitation cards, posters

- the global and local press office, publicity, press, banners, totem, etc.

- the realization of the exhibition website and dedicated press releases

- mounting and dismounting of the exhibition

- exhibitions opening event with drinks and food

- a one day dedicated presentation, talk or workshop focusing on the artist’s career

- a dedicated live interview on MM Radio, published also on ITSLIQUID website and spread on our social networks

- providing services and drinks for small meetings at the exhibition places for invited guests

- the publication of a printed catalogue that will include all the participants

Deadline for applications is July 31, 2020 (11.59 PM of your local time)

more. www.itsliquid.com

