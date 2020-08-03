Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Match Reports | Rd 6 Farrelly Photos Women's Competitions

Monday, 3 August 2020, 4:00 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Match reports from round six of the Farrelly Photos Women's Premiership and Championship competitions, played on August 2.

Rd 6 Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership (first division)

Mt Albert 0 Manurewa 58

Manurewa remain first division leaders following a comfortable win over Mt Albert, who fought bravely with just 12 players for much of the match due to injuries. Both Kere Matua and Mary-Jane Finau scored three tries in the win.

Papakura 26 Richmond 12

An Alexis Thompson hat trick helped Papakura get home over Richmond in a rematch of last year’s Premiership Grand Final. Papakura led 12-0 at the break, and while Richmond were much improved in the second period, the Sea Eagles did enough to pick up their fourth win of 2020.

Ponsonby BYE

Rd 6 Farrelly Photos Women’s Championship (second division)

Glenora 6 Te Atatu 86

Te Atatu piled on 50 points in the second half to win big over local rivals Glenora. Mikayla Enosa, Katelyn Vaha’akolo and Karli Hansen all scored four tries in the victory.

Manukau 28 Pukekohe 20

The accurate boot of Platinum Marsters played a key role in Manukau edging past Pukekohe. The Magpies led 12-8 at the break before pulling away in the second half.

Otara 30 Otahuhu 16

Otahuhu remain undefeated competition leaders after powering past the Scorpions at Ngati Otara Park. The match saw a return to the field for former Kiwi Fern Leah Witehira, who was among the standouts for Otahuhu.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

Stefan Wolf: NZ Singer Releases New Album From China

Paekakariki songwriter Stefan Wolf has released his latest album - from China. After arriving in March and the mandatory two week quarantine period (“the food was really bad”), he has settled into the picturesque university town of Guilin in southern ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 