Dry July Donations Top $970k In 2020

Monday, 3 August 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Dry July

Despite being a challenging year, the remarkable Kiwi spirit continues to shine with Dry July NZ Trust celebrating over 7,600 Kiwis raising more than $970,000 in 2020.

Since Dry July NZ Trust launched into New Zealand in 2012, the campaign has solidified itself as a part of Kiwi culture, with more people each year marking July in their diaries to put down the alcohol for a good cause. The introduction of Dry(ish) July in 2020, which allowed Kiwis to choose how long they go dry for, made it a little easier for people to get involved.

This year, two new beneficiaries were welcomed into the Dry July NZ Trust family, Bowel Cancer New Zealand and Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand - they joined existing beneficiary Look Good Feel Better.

The money raised by this year’s Dry July participants will help fund:

  • Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand (PCFNZ) program Prost-FIT
  • Bowel Cancer New Zealand charity specialist nurses
  • Look Good Feel Better free community-based programmes for people facing any cancer

Below is a breakdown of participants and funds raised by the top performing regions – Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, Dunedin, Gisborne and Napier.

RegionSign-upsTotal raised   
Auckland420$83,155.54   
Wellington252$37,290.48   
Tauranga 170 $23,129.56 
Gisborne 85 $8,270.53 
Dunedin66$17,373.27   
Napier     

