Finals Time In Raw Comedy Quest

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 5:17 am
Press Release: Raw Comedy Quest

Inaugural Otago leg of nationwide competition wraps up August 8th

After the original date was cancelled due to the lockdown, Dunedin Comedy and Remarkably Funny are excited to announce that the Otago Raw Comedy Quest Final is at long last happening! Dunedin Comedy’s Reuben Crisp says “It’s been a long wait since the heats and semi-finals in March, but New Zealand has been experiencing something of of a comedy boom post-lockdown, and here in Dunedin we are at the epicenter of a mirth-quake” Live shows here and across the nation are selling out faster than ever before.”

The Raw Comedy Quest has been running for over 20 years and has seen many finalists and winners go on to become professional comedians. The competition is seen as a stepping stone towards career success.

Over the past few years comedy in Otago has been going from strength to strength which is why we have been granted our own local leg of this nationwide competition for the first time ever. Competitors from Dunedin, Queenstown, and Wānaka will be competing for a spot in the National Finals in Auckland.

In previous years, Otago-based comedians have only been able to enter via events in Christchurch or further afield. Remarkably Funny's Tim Müller states "last year Queenstown hosted a single satellite heat as part of the Canterbury-based competition, with the local winner Hugo Huntington finishing equal runner up in the South Island finals in Christchurch.

With thriving stand up scenes established in both Dunedin and the Southern Lakes area, the time is right for a stand-alone Otago competition."

Mr Crisp says that the Dunedin comedy community are excited to be hosting the first ever Otago finals of the competition. “There is a bounty of grass roots talent all over Otago, and I’m excited to see it harvested, baled, and wrapped in plastic for winter”.

Otago Raw Comedy Quest is proudly produced by Dunedin Comedy and Remarkably Funny. Collectively they hope to see the art of laughter thrive in the south of Te Wai Pounamu.

More information and ticketing can be found on on Trybooking.

Find more from Raw Comedy Quest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
