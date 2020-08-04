Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

L.A.B To Co-headline NZ’s Newest Festival, Downtown Shakedown

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 8:37 am
Press Release: Downtown Shakedown

Kiwi supergroup L.A.B have confirmed they will co-headline Wellington’s newest festival, Downtown Shakedown, presented by Smirnoff Seltzer.

L.A.B, known for hit songs such as ‘In The Air’, ‘Ain’t No Use’ and ‘Controller’, will be sharing the bill alongside five of the country’s biggest acts on December 5th at Wellington’s Waitangi Park.

“Due to contractual obligations we can’t name the other headliners just yet, but we are very excited to have secured the cream of Kiwi music for our first start out of the blocks,” explains Downtown Shakedown director, Andrew Tuck.

Downtown Shakedown will be the first cab off the rank for the summer festival season with 10,000 fans expected.

L.A.B frontman, Joel Shadbolt explains the band’s enthusiasm for the new event, "The people of Wellington have been asking for too long when we'd be back, and we're stoked to be kicking off a big summer in the capital. The Downtown Shakedown line-up is killer and we can’t wait to get amongst it.”

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says Wellington can’t wait to host the new festival and get the festive season off to an epic start.

“Having a new music festival in Wellington is brilliant news. It will see thousands of music fans gather and enjoy themselves in the heart of the city.

“It will also be music to the ears of local businesses who will welcome the influx of fans into the city to usher in the Christmas period.”

Sunshine Sound System have also confirmed. Aptly named DJ Downtown Brown will be providing their trademark sound-system beats between acts and KPZ the renowned MC will keep the festival flowing all day and into the night.

Downtown Shakedown is an R18 event which will be 100% weather protected. A giant marquee with a 10,000-person capacity will be constructed to create an unmissable party atmosphere.

Downtown Shakedown will take place on December 5, 2020 at Waitangi Park, Wellington. Spark customers have the first shot at securing tickets with an exclusive presale and the only opportunity to snap up the limited Early Bird tickets from just $69.90 + booking fee. Visit spark.co.nz/music

For tickets and more information visit www.downtownshakedown.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Downtown Shakedown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

World Of WearableArt: Up Close At Te Papa

Waka Huia, Kayla Christensen, New Zealand An extravagant new exhibition at Te Papa will immerse visitors in the very best of global art and design. World of WearableArt – Up Close (Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata) is a brand-new exhibition featuring garments ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 