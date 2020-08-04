L.A.B To Co-headline NZ’s Newest Festival, Downtown Shakedown

Kiwi supergroup L.A.B have confirmed they will co-headline Wellington’s newest festival, Downtown Shakedown, presented by Smirnoff Seltzer.

L.A.B, known for hit songs such as ‘In The Air’, ‘Ain’t No Use’ and ‘Controller’, will be sharing the bill alongside five of the country’s biggest acts on December 5th at Wellington’s Waitangi Park.

“Due to contractual obligations we can’t name the other headliners just yet, but we are very excited to have secured the cream of Kiwi music for our first start out of the blocks,” explains Downtown Shakedown director, Andrew Tuck.

Downtown Shakedown will be the first cab off the rank for the summer festival season with 10,000 fans expected.

L.A.B frontman, Joel Shadbolt explains the band’s enthusiasm for the new event, "The people of Wellington have been asking for too long when we'd be back, and we're stoked to be kicking off a big summer in the capital. The Downtown Shakedown line-up is killer and we can’t wait to get amongst it.”

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says Wellington can’t wait to host the new festival and get the festive season off to an epic start.

“Having a new music festival in Wellington is brilliant news. It will see thousands of music fans gather and enjoy themselves in the heart of the city.

“It will also be music to the ears of local businesses who will welcome the influx of fans into the city to usher in the Christmas period.”

Sunshine Sound System have also confirmed. Aptly named DJ Downtown Brown will be providing their trademark sound-system beats between acts and KPZ the renowned MC will keep the festival flowing all day and into the night.

Downtown Shakedown is an R18 event which will be 100% weather protected. A giant marquee with a 10,000-person capacity will be constructed to create an unmissable party atmosphere.

Downtown Shakedown will take place on December 5, 2020 at Waitangi Park, Wellington. Spark customers have the first shot at securing tickets with an exclusive presale and the only opportunity to snap up the limited Early Bird tickets from just $69.90 + booking fee. Visit spark.co.nz/music

For tickets and more information visit www.downtownshakedown.co.nz

