Gymnastics New Zealand Independent Review

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Gymnastics New Zealand

Gymnastics New Zealand (Gymnastics NZ) has recently been made aware of a number of distressing and concerning allegations of abuse within our sport - both current and historical. We acknowledge these complaints, and deeply regret, and apologise for any harm caused to athletes.

Following these allegations, Gymnastics NZ, in conjunction with Sport NZ, has worked hard to ensure an independent, confidential and more streamlined complaints process is put in place. Responding to complaints quickly, assessing them, investigating where necessary and taking appropriate action is our top priority. This in the first instance will be achieved via the Sport NZ - Interim Complaints Mechanism (ICM) and the Gymnastics NZ - SafeSport mechanism (both available on the home page of the Gymnastics NZ website).

Sitting alongside these processes, but operating independently, will be a wider review in to the sport of gymnastics in NZ. This review will be conducted by respected sport integrity expert, David Howman. This review, whilst independent, will link with both the ICM and SafeSport Mechanisms to ensure all aspects of the sport are examined in light of the revelations.

Gymnastics NZ CEO – Tony Compier “We appreciate that recent revelations do not just contain specific experiences of abuse, but also concerns in the wider context of gymnastics culture. It is important to us that this element is not lost in the forensic examination of individual cases. This is why we have engaged David to sit independently from the organisation and these investigations, but provide the facility to incorporate findings and learnings from them, in a wider gymnastics review.”

“The Terms of Reference are currently being finalised and will include the fact that David will have unlimited scope to review any aspect of the sport. This will include gathering data, information and perspective on what is working well and adding value, what is not and what needs to be added to improve participant experiences. As part of the review, David will have unfettered access to Gymnastics NZ and this will include a thorough review of policies, procedures and remedies concerning complaints, both past and present.”

