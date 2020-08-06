Bigo Is Proud To Launch The First-Ever BIGO Kiwi Culture Week

Bigo Live, the leading global live streaming platform, is putting Aotearoa New Zealand front and centre on its app for its worldwide audience to discover and fall in love with.

Bigo is proud to launch the first-ever BIGO Kiwi Culture Week in celebration of the richness of New Zealand’s culture. BIGO Kiwi Culture Week will culminate with the Kiwi Culture Livehouse on 7 August.

The Kiwi Culture Livehouse will host performances from a line up of artists as impressive as diverse, to showcase the beauty and richness of Aotearoa New Zealand 's culture: from Marunewa, beatboxer/singer and X Factor winner Beau Monga and non-binary performance artist Daedae Tekoronga-Waka will perform alongside with dance Māori group Te Kakano O Te Atua from Whangarei, Northland, Australian and New Zealand Latin American Dance Champion Wendy He, Samoan singer Marina Davis, Auckland drummers Joe Malafu and many more.

This Friday 7 August, between 8 - 10:30 pm New Zealand time Bigo Live is dedicating a central live stage for broadcasters from New Zealand to showcase the country’s unique and diverse culture to a global audience.

To participate in the Livehouse, fans and viewers can download the Bigo Live app for free via this link here and search the Bigo ID: ANZHOSTS.

Event details:

Date: Friday, 7 August

Time: 6 pm - 8:30 pm AEST / 8 -10:30 pm NZST

Venue: Bigo Live app (available on the App Store and Google Play)

Performance Schedule:

Sydney Time New Zealand Time Performer BIGO ID 6:00 - 6:15 PM 8:00 - 8:15 PM Te Kakano O Te Atua 27Phatz 6:15 - 6:30 PM 8:15 - 8:30 PM Joe Malafu malafudrummer 6:45 - 7:00 PM 8:45 - 9:00 PM Daedae Tekoronga-Waka GoldenMick26 7:00 - 7:15 PM 9:00 - 9:15 PM Marina Davis MarinaDavisMusic 7:15 - 7:30 PM 9:15 - 9:30 PM BLF MARY J TEUIRA 7:30 - 7:45 PM 9:30 - 9:45 PM DJ Spooth DJSpooth 7:45 - 8:00 PM 9:45 - 10:00 PM Beau Monga Beau.Monga 8:00 - 8:15 PM 10:00 - 10:15 PM Wendy He dancexin 8:15 - 8:30 PM 10:15 - 10:30 PM P78 Cinna lovepeacefully

Bigo Live is dedicated to supporting talents and artists as long as COVID-19 restrictions prevent them from performing art and living from it. Throughout the BIGO Kiwi Culture Week, Bigo Live will be actively recruiting broadcasters to support Aotearoa New Zealand’s talents and content creators by offering them a platform to perform their art and connect with an international audience, while also providing them with an alternative source of income. This is part of Bigo Live’s continued efforts and commitment to bringing positivity and joy to users around the world during COVID-19.

Broadcasters Profile

Name Profile Beau Monga Beau Monga is a New Zealand singer/beatboxer from Manurewa, who won the second season of the New Zealand version of The X Factor. Marina Davis Marina Davis started her professional singing career as part of the NZ girl band trio "MA V ELLE" at the tender age of 15 in South Auckland, New Zealand. Now an internationally loved solo artist, recognised by Polynesians the world over for her timeless Samoan love song ballads and her powerfully passionate voice, Marina's music is a staple at every Samoan get together and occasion. Mathew Nicholson & Wendy He Wendy & Mathey are Australia and New Zealand leading professional Latin American dancers and National and International champions. They are Australia Qualified Latin American Coach and New Zealand dance adjudicator. They have been involved with dancing for more than 20 years. They have danced together for eight years. Currently, they represent Australia as professional Latin American dancers. Together they are four times New Zealand champion and four times Australian Latin American finalists. DJ Spooth DJ Spooth has been DJing and producing music for 17 years and travelling the world as a sound technician. He has toured Chile with well-known HipHop artists and is now the face behind Neverhide NZ. Joe Malafu Joe Malafu is an Auckland born professional drummer who is currently based in Brisbane. Joe first began playing the drums for his church which has since blossomed into a full-time passion and career. Highlights from his career include being part of the band for Amy Shark’s nationwide and international tour. Daedae Tekorona-Waka Daedae Tekorona-Waka is an emerging non-binary multi-disciplinary artist, who hopes to pave the way for up-coming Tākatāpui, Fa’afafeine, Fakalēiti and Akāvaīne artists. Originally from Manurewa, Tāmaki Makaurau, Daedae has been a live streamer for four months on Bigo Live. About this experience, Daedae says: ‘I like being able to meet and communicate with people I wouldn’t usually connect with, in reality.’ Daedae’s dream is to provide a platform through performance art to ensure authenticity is represented in the TV, movie and theatre industry in New Zealand and worldwide. Te Kakano O Te Atua Te Kakano O Te Atua is a Moāri group dance from Whangarei, Northland. They have performed at many locals and regionals events in Aotearoa New Zealand, among which Te Matatini Ki Te Ao, Kapa Haka regionals (Te whenua moemoea), and Waitangi Day. Live streaming under the Bigo ID: Phati.J27 for the last nine months, the group has shared the experience has allowed them ‘to make a lot of friends and entertain people across the world’!

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world’s fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

Since the start of the outbreak, Bigo Live has organised various efforts to raise awareness about COVID-19 and bring happiness to people around the world. Besides the ‘BIGO Kiwi Culture Week’ campaign, Bigo Live has also recently launched the monthly series “BIGO ANZ Artistes” which feature performances from artists such as Stan Walker, Dami Im, Beau Monga, Timomatic, and Taylor Henderson. Additionally, Bigo Live was the first to launch cloud clubbing, a virtual live stream music experience, to communities in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Download the Bigo Live app here.

