Barfoot & Thompson team share favourite lockdown recipes to support Starship





Barfoot & Thompson has come up with a tasty and topical new way to add to its longstanding support of Starship, New Zealand’s national children’s hospital, with the launch of its own lockdown-inspired cookbook.

Featuring over 115 recipes of kitchen favourites from staff across its 75+ branches in Auckland and Northland, ‘Recipes from our Bubbles’ celebrates not only the regions’ diversity but the sense of connectivity and community that comes through sharing food.

Barfoot & Thompson has been a sponsor of the Starship Foundation since 2003, and a Five-Star Partner since 2004, raising $4.5M during this time.

From company-wide initiatives, branch fundraising events and individual salespeople’s efforts, supporting Starship is very much part of Barfoot & Thompson. And with the company unable to undertake its normal fundraising activities earlier this year, Peter Thompson says the idea for the cookbook was sparked – like a lot of things during lockdown - by a team Zoom call amongst our managers.

“At the time we were all coming to terms with life in our bubbles and finding ways to stay connected. Sharing food is something that traditionally brings us together in New Zealand, and so the idea resonated as a way we could collectively look to continue our support.”

Copies of ‘Recipes from our Bubbles’ are available for $30, or purchase two for $50 and one cookbook will be gifted to a Starship essential worker, who continued their role through lockdown caring for our country’s children.

As Barfoot & Thompson, with help from BIG Communications and Soar Print, have covered the cookbook’s entire production cost, every cent from each copy sold will go straight to supporting Starship.

“The book is a collection of dishes that reflects the cultural diversity we have across the Barfoot & Thompson team. You’ll find a mix of kiwi favourites and dishes from across the globe, which we hope you enjoy as much as we do,” says Peter.

To find out where to secure your copy of ‘Recipes from our Bubbles’, visit your local Barfoot & Thompson branch or barfoot.co.nz/cookbook.



Barfoot& Thompson knows Auckland best.It is the city’s leading real estate company, selling around one in three Auckland residential homes, significantly ahead of all other competitor brands.

