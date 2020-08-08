BlueCat's Midsummer Deadline Is THIS Sunday!
Saturday, 8 August 2020, 5:55 am
Press Release: Bluecat Screenplay Competition
What's new, BlueCat?
The Midsummer
Deadline for BlueCat's 2021 Screenplay
Competition is THIS Sunday, August
9th!
Every feature, pilot and short script
submitted will receive written analysis by September
2nd.
Submit
Now!
