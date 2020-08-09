Men’s Premiership Match Reports – August 8

Rd 8 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership

Bay Roskill 24 Otahuhu 34

Prop Richard Holani scored a try with five minutes left on the clock to ensure Otahuhu got past Bay Roskill, in a game where scores were close throughout. The Vikings had eyes on an upset victory with the games tied at 24-all late in second half, before the Leopards found enough to get home.

Richmond 52 Mangere East 18

Thirty six points in the second half saw Richmond win big over Mangere East, after the Bulldogs had led by 16-6 at the break. Forwards Sione Ngahe and Casey Lafaele both scored twice in the win, which keeps Richmond inside the play-off positions after eight games.

Te Atatu 12 Northcote 24

Fullback Matiu Stone-Dunn's double helped the Tigers get back to winning ways – after last week's loss to Mt Albert – against a determined Te Atatu. Northcote led 12-10 at the break and didn't pull away from the Roosters until late in the match. Local forward Sam McIntrye was among the standouts for coach Geoff Morton's side in the win.

Marist 4 Mt Albert 62

Wing Nehumi Teu grabbed four tries as Mt Albert ran riot to remain top of the first division ladder. Built off a dominant showing from their forward pack, the Lions led 28-0 at half-time and found another gear in the second stanza.

Howick 78 Papakura 0

Howick powered to a comfortable victory over Papakura, with a double to returning prop Tony Tuia among the highlights. The Hornets scored early and were always in control, with the win lifting them to sixth position on the ladder.

Pt Chevalier 36 Glenora 26

Late tries to Moses McGreal and Oliver Tuimavave saw Pt Chevalier past Glenora, after scores had been locked up at 26-all heading into the final 10 minutes at Walker Park. The Pirates led 16-12 at half-time, but Glenora found their way back into the match midway through the second half. The accurate boot of five-eighth Kauri Aupouri-Puketapu – who kicked a number of conversions from tough angles – was also a key difference for the Pirates.

Rd 7 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship

Manukau 34 Papatoetoe 16

Manukau kept their unbeaten record intact with a flurry of late tries which saw them overcome Papatoetoe. The Magpies led 18-12 at the break but couldn't shake the Panthers for most of the second half, before scoring a handful of four-pointers in the final 10 minutes to seal the result.

Waitemata 32 Ellerslie 12

Doubles to Tony Setu and Dom Folomu helped Waitemata to victory over Ellerslie, with the Seagulls keeping the Eagles scoreless through the second half to register their second win of 2020.

Hibiscus Coast 46 Otara 26

The Hibiscus Coast jumped inside the competition's top four for the first time this year with a convincing win over second-placed Otara. The Raiders led 30-16 at the break and never looked back, with Adam Davies and Korey Craig both scoring twice in the victory.

Pakuranga 26 Manurewa 34

Manurewa secured a crucial win over Pakuranga at Ti Rakau Park which sees them jump past the Jaguars into third place on the second division ladder. Andrew Tusiane grabbed a double in the win, with Pakuranga scoring a couple of tries late to give the Marlins a scare.

