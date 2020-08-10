Graeme Dingle Foundation Joins Marlborough’s Art Event

The Graeme Dingle Foundation of Marlborough is the aligned charity for the next cycle of artists exhibiting from today at the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair.

Local artists Carolyn Pillans, Peter Stubbs, Sarah Higgins and Walter Scott will exhibit over a fortnight at the host venue, The Wine Station, and the Graeme Dingle Foundation, whose vision is to empower young people to overcome life's obstacles, will receive 50% of the gallery fee for each piece of art sold over the two weeks.

Regional Manager for Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough, Kelvin Watt said they are so grateful to be the charity of choice for the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair. “It’s a brilliant tie-in as we’re a local charity, 99% funded by local support - and our Kiwi Can and Stars programmes encourage creativity amongst our young people. So, to be connecting with this great local event which celebrates amazing art and creativity, well, what could be more appropriate?”

The Graeme Dingle Foundation is instrumental in providing transformational programmes to help equip local young people with the skillsets, attributes, and values that they need to be successful in the workplaces and communities of the future.

“It is great to be part of the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair and to highlight the creative talent our region has to offer,” says key sponsor, Paul Jackson of Harcourts Marlborough. “The partnership the event has with local charities also assists in contributing back to the community and that is fantastic for all involved.”

The Marlborough Art and Wine Fair held at The Wine Station was established to showcase the region’s creative talent while supporting local charities and will run until 4th October with a distinctive set of artists exhibiting every two weeks.

The combination of art with the 80 renowned Marlborough wines on tasting at The Wine Station provides a unique setting to celebrate the essence of Marlborough.

Public entry to the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair is complimentary, open daily at The Wine Station from 10am - 7pm.