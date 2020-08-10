Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Papa Partners With Department Of Conservation For Whānau Day 2020

Monday, 10 August 2020, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Te Papa

To celebrate Conservation Week 2020, Te Papa has partnered with the Department of Conservation for Whānau Day on Sunday 16 August (10am-3pm).

Taking place in Te Taiao | Nature, Whānau Day will focus on how New Zealanders can take part in protecting Aotearoa’s natural environment and learn more about the world around us through a range of fun, free activities for the whole family.

With an emphasis on the well-being benefits of spending time in the outdoors, this year New Zealanders are being encouraged to look at nature through new eyes and explore the unique landscape we live in.

Te Papa Chief Executive | Tumu Whakarae Courtney Johnston said Conservation Week is a chance to connect with nature and appreciate Aotearoa’s precious biodiversity.

“This is a time for us to explore our relationship with nature and enjoy its benefits - Papatūānuku’s well-being is our well-being and Te Papa is proud to support this national celebration.”

Visitors are encouraged to begin their journey as a kaitiaki (guardian) of nature by making their own journal and exploring and recording observations they find in the depths of Bush City.

There is also the opportunity to meet a conservation dog, take a family friendly tour around Bush City with Te Papa’s very own Botany team, and much more!

Whānau Day at Te Papa is a chance to celebrate Aotearoa’s natural environment, learn how to take care of Papatūānuku, and have fun along the way.

