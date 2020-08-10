Deipenau Cracker Lifts United Off Bottom Of Table

Despite a broken nose from last week's game, United's new Argentinian striker Ignacio Dipeanu, started again and had a major impact on the game scoring a cracking goal from the corner of the penalty area in the 68th minute that was instrumental in turning the game back in United's favour.

It wasn't just Diepenau though, the whole team put in a stellar performance. Buoyed by last weeks 5-0 beating of North Wellington, they started where they had left of with Cole Hosking Berge opening the scoring in the fourth minute. The goal had come from a through ball from midfielder Cam Stephan, who had an outstanding game, finding Michael McCutcheon who squared the ball across the penalty area for Hosking Berg to slot in. It was a gap that United found early and Seatoun struggled to cope with, although despite continually being beaten they would have been pleased that they had managed to keep United from adding to their score in the first half.

Seatoun made a change at half time brining on James Day for Callum Bell and things changed. Within seven minutes they had won a penalty. United keeper Crawford Plenderleith made a great save but couldn't hold it and Seatoun's Fraser Norrington got the rebound into the net. The game had turned the way of Seatoun and five minutes later Markus Gustavsson had given them the lead with a well taken goal.

While Seatoun had got the upper hand there was no way this Wellington United side were going to sit back and take another one goal loss. They looked as if they would equalise about 10 minutes later when Diepenau broke through the defence and only had to chip the keeper to score, his shot somewhat inexplicably going straight at the keeper instead. He atoned for this miss a minute later when from a corner George Barbarouses had the ball and heard a call from Ignacio who was on the corner of the penalty area and slipped the ball to him. Dipeanu hit a thunderbolt of a shot into the top corner to even up the scores.

This gave United a real lift and turned the game in their favour. A couple of minutes later some brilliant battling play saw Facu Dione take the ball into the penalty area and it fell nicely for Cole Hosking Berge to net his second of the day and restore United's lead.

The last 20 minutes became United's, Seatoun did have a couple of breaks forward but were caught between chasing the game and trying not to concede another goal. United coach Guille Schiltenwolf introduced gaston Junca for the last 10 minutes and reverted to five at the back to ensure they kept the lead. They did and the win sees United move off the bottom of the league, but as playmaker, Leo Villa said "it's one game at a time". Something the team will be mindful off when they take on Victoria University away next weekend.

