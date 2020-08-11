Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BROODS And Sola Rosa Join L.A.B On Downtown Shakedown Line-up

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 8:51 am
Press Release: Downtown Shakedown

The Capital’s newest music festival Downtown Shakedown, has added alt-pop duo BROODS and funk-soul, electronic act, Sola Rosa to their first ever line-up. The December 5th show is expecting 10,000 fans and has already announced L.A.B as one of the headliners. Two more massive acts will be released next week to complete the triple headline bill.

“One good thing about our border controls is it means Georgia and Caleb from BROODS have locked down in New Zealand and can join the party”, says Downtown Shakedown director, Andrew Tuck.

The Nelson duo had just completed their US tour and had their tour of Europe canned due to the global pandemic. They have been putting their forced hiatus to good use, recharging and writing new music which they are excited to be sharing at Downtown Shakedown.

“We’re so excited to get back on stage alongside some of our favourite Kiwi artists. And most of all we’re just excited to be back in Wellington to serve some spicy new music!” says BROODS’ Georgia Nott.

Sola Rosa are releasing their long awaited new album, ‘Chasing the Sun’ this spring. Five years in the making the new offering has been described as a “journey through the universe of soul, funk and everywhere in between.”

Downtown Shakedown takes place on December 5th, at Waitangi Park, Wellington. The limited Early-bird tickets sold out within hours, GA tickets are available for $89.90+booking fee. For tickets and more information visit www.downtownshakedown.co.nz

