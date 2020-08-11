Lotto NZ Encourages Customers To Avoid The Last-minute Rush To Buy Tickets For $43 Million Draw

A surge in online players since March means Lotto NZ is expecting its busiest day ever on MyLotto tomorrow and encourages customers to buy their tickets early to avoid the online peak.

“Our MyLotto website and app has never been so busy as the number of people playing online has increased by 33% since March,” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications at Lotto NZ.

“The big increase in people playing online, combined with the high jackpot, means we are seeing an unprecedented number of people playing online.

“When too many people are on the site at once it can slow down, which we know isn’t great for customers. The best way for people to avoid this, and guarantee they have a ticket for the big draw, is to buy their tickets early and avoid peak times,” she says.

Ms Winfield says most people buy their tickets on the day of the draw, with many waiting until after work on a Wednesday.

“For last Wednesday’s $34 million draw, 57% of all online purchasing occurred on the day of the draw. During the peak time between 5pm and 7.30pm there were 4,000 transactions per minute on MyLotto, which is more than we’ve ever seen before,” she says.

Ms Winfield says the increase in online purchases is related to more people registering to play online over the lockdown period, when retail stores were closed and people could only buy tickets online.

“We have significantly more people buying tickets online now than before the lockdown period. Nearly 200,000 people have registered to play online since 25 March – to put this into perspective, this is the number of new online players we would expect over a two-year period, not four months.

“Prior to the lockdown 25% of Lotto NZ’s sales were online and 75% in-store. That’s changed, and we’re now seeing around 38% of all sales being online.”

To support the move to online play, Lotto NZ has work underway to upgrade MyLotto, which is due to be completed by early 2021.

“We’re also expecting long queues in-store on Wednesday – so the earlier people can get into their local store to buy their ticket the better.

“Lotto kiosks are gearing up for a busy day as we know most people buy their ticket on their way home on Wednesday afternoon. The best way to avoid the queues is to buy tickets before the 5pm – 7pm rush,” she says.

Lotto games are based on a lot of people, spending a little bit of money in the hope of winning big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play smart – this means being informed, having fun and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer visitMyLotto.

Every year, 100% of Lotto NZ profits support over 3,000 good causes all around the country and with over $4.6 billion* returned to Kiwi communities since 1987, it would be hard to find a community that hasn’t felt the positive impact of Lotto NZ funding.

* From 1 August 1987 to 30 June 2019

© Scoop Media

