We Still Love Aotearoa

Last evening Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield announced Auckland will move into COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday, August 12th to Friday, August 14th.

In respect of the government’s request, we have postponed the celebrations for We Love Aotearoa, which were planned to take place this weekend, Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 August, at Queens Wharf in Auckland.

This includes the following events:

We Love Aotearoa (R18) ticketed event

We Love Aotearoa - Whānau Fun Day

We Love VR

The international group of friends behind the campaign are confident the people of Aotearoa will overcome this setback as valiantly as they have done before. “We look forward to rescheduling We Love Aotearoa and celebrating New Zealand’s success yet again. Kia kaha and much aroha to all.” says event founder, Gabe Newell.

The We Aotearoa, Whānau Fun Day, and We VR events were created to celebrate the 'the team of 5 million' and their great accomplishments as a united country. The celebration was created by a group of friends from around the world who found themselves based in Auckland as COVID-19 spread throughout the globe. Whilst being here they have been overwhelmed by the Manaakitanga and Aroha they have received from the people of Aotearoa.

“We are confident New Zealand will deal with this outbreak in the same way it has dealt with the virus better than any other country in the world to date.” says Teagan Klein, co-organiser of We Aotearoa.





