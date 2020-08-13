Waiata Inspired by Aotearoa’s Native Birds

In a celebration of Aotearoa’s wildlife, the tales and melodies of our native birds will be translated into unique storytelling waiata by musical duo Aro. The lead single Kōtare is available for streaming and download on all platforms from 13 August, including on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

The five track EP He Manu Anō, will be released on 27 August and is an extension of their bilingual debut album Manu, which told the tales of 10 native manu, playing on the birds characteristics and some of their significance for Māori – through a mixture of vocals, Māori rhythms, chants and instrumentation. The EP will consist of songs of the most requested birds that did not appear on their first album, and will be entirely in te reo Māori.

The duo have spent time researching the stories and sounds of each bird, and understanding their character to create upbeat waiata inspired by nature, and wholly original to Aotearoa. The kaupapa behind this project is to address identity, and to encourage people to be proud of who they are as Māori and as New Zealanders. Using the birds characteristics and Māori legends about the birds, the waiata tell a story of trying to find one’s place in the world.

The first single Kōtare is a showcase of the distinctive sound that Aro has become known for; a warm blend of pop, R&B, jazz, and taonga pūoro. The track is a jubilant guitar driven melody, inspired by the kōtare (kingfisher). The gorgeously harmonious dual vocals carry the song, Emily's honey-voiced jazz blending with Charles' full throated haka sound, allowing the poetic te reo Māori lyrics to truly shine. Punctuated with percussive clicks and joyful whistles, Kōtare is an uplifting and beautiful example of the energy of the manu.

Aro consists of husband and wife Charles (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Te Ata, Te Ati Awa) and Emily Looker. The pair share a passion for the power of language and music to tell stories and remind us of our cultural identity. The duo were finalists for the Maioha Award at the Silver Scrolls (2019) and the APRA Best Children’s Song Award for their song Korimako (2020).

Aro will celebrate the release of their forthcoming EP with a show in Auckland at the 13th Floor Studio on 29 August, followed by a three centre tour in September to New Plymouth, Tauranga and Onewhero.

“The musicianship throughout – haunting and interlocking vocals, stick percussion, evocations of taonga pūoro, touches of Latin rhythms – is clever and diverse”

– Graham Reid, Elsewhere - Manu album review



He Manu Anō tracklist:

Kōtare

Pukeko

Kuaka

Huia

Ruru

TOUR DATES:

Auckland

13th Floor Studio

29 August – Tickets available through Under the Radar

New Plymouth

4th Wall Theatre

September 5th – Tickets available through Under the Radar

Tauranga

The Jam Factory

September 11th – Tickets available through The Incubator

Onewhero

Onewhero Society of Performing Arts

September 26th – Tickets available here

