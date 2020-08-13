Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lotto NZ Urges Health And Safety Precautions Ahead Of $50 Million Must Be Won Jackpot

Thursday, 13 August 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: lotto nz

With the enormous $50 million Must Be Won draw this Saturday night, Lotto NZ is urging anyone wanting to buy a ticket in-store to have safety top of mind, and follow all alert level health and safety guidelines.

"While there is always an incredible buzz around a Must Be Won jackpot, keeping our community safe is the most important thing right now,” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications at Lotto NZ. “If you are planning on buying your ticket instore, please keep health and safety top of mind and follow the COVID-19 guidelines”.

These include staying home if you feel unwell, following social distancing rules, keeping track of where you have been for contact tracing, and maintaining good hygiene practices such as thorough handwashing and coughing or sneezing into your elbow.

““The health and safety of our retailers and customers is our top priority,” says Marie. “Stores with Lotto counters will be following the Government's alert level guidelines, and for those that remain open, health and safety protocols including thorough cleaning of surfaces and social distancing will be followed."

Lotto NZ encourages their customers to purchase tickets online via the MyLotto website and app, and to get in early ahead of Saturday night’s draw.

“The best way to guarantee you have a ticket for the big draw is to get in early. We’re expecting it to be busy in-store and online, so we strongly encourage people to get their tickets well ahead of Saturday. Then you can sit back, relax and enjoy thrill of one of the highest jackpots in Lotto NZ’s history!” says Marie.

Lotto NZ’s games are based on a lot of people, spending a little bit of money in the hope of winning big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play smart – this means being informed, having fun and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer visitMyLotto.

Every year, 100% of Lotto NZ profits support over 3,000 good causes all around the country and with over $4.6 billion* returned to Kiwi communities since 1987, it would be hard to find a community that hasn’t felt the positive impact of Lotto NZ funding.

* From 1 August 1987 to 30 June 2019

