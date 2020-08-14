Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Name UL Drops Single ‘Tongue Tied’ And Ep, The Deep Don’t Sleep

Friday, 14 August 2020, 8:17 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

Critically-acclaimed NZ hip-hop artist, producer and songwriter Name UL has released his new single ‘Tongue Tied’, alongside his four-track EP - THE DEEP DON’T SLEEP. Listen HERE. 

‘Tongue Tied’, which was produced by Heist, showcases one of the most exciting artists to emerge from the local hip-hop scene in recent years and takes artistic influences from Name UL’s time spent in the UK and the US, as well as growing up in Aotearoa. 

“This track is all about falling in love, and what’s like to be in a relationship in 2020,” explains Name UL. “The influence of social media, friends and partying, which all has an impact on how we have relationships.”

Always one to push boundaries with his sound, ‘Tongue Tied’ kicks off with the sound of people in Barcelona’s famed Park Guel, which is a recording taken from Heist’s phone. “This is where the inspiration for the track started,” says Name UL. “It captures a couple meeting each other in a park and the relationship forming from there.”

THE DEEP DON’T SLEEP also includes recently released single ‘Red Eye’, and Name UL has just teased another track, ‘Bristol Bus’.

“This is new music for me in over a year and in that year I moved my entire life from London back to New Zealand, which in itself is a massive change both mentally and physically. The perspective shift is huge and it serves as a bit of a bookend in a chapter for me having gone and lived overseas,” he says. He has also just released ‘Brockley Greens’ – a collab with rising Kiwi producer and multi-instrumentalist Yancey.

Known for his honesty and passion for the art form, UL is constantly in the studio trying to turn his day to day experiences into music and tell his story. After relocating to London in 2017, UL released a 6-track EP called DONT4GETME. This was followed by a double single called ‘4 Days’ which got heavy rotation on some of Spotify's top playlists.

Since the age of 15 Name UL has been playing shows non-stop. This includes supporting some of his heroes such as Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples and Mac Miller to name a few highlights.

One of Name UL's largest milestones to date is featuring on US electronic artist Getter's album VISCERAL, which was released on Deadmau5's record label Mau5trap in September.

Currently back in New Zealand, Name UL has kept himself busy in and out of the studio and has even just been immortalised by Wellington’s Abandoned Brewery who have created a Name UL beer.

Name UL’s new EP, THE DEEP DON’T SLEEP, featuring the focus single ‘Tongue Tied’ is out today. 

Get THE DEEP DON'T SLEEP HERE.

