Finalists Announced For Most Beautiful Towns And City In New Zealand

Keep New Zealand Beautiful have announced the finalists for the Most Beautiful Towns and Most Beautiful City in New Zealand for 2020.

The Beautiful Awards, run by Keep New Zealand Beautiful, celebrates the environmental excellence of communities, businesses, schools and individuals in New Zealand.

Amongst the finalists for the 13 awards, there are six destinations shortlisted for the hotly contested location-based categories: Most Beautiful Small Town (Waiheke Island and Arrowtown), Most Beautiful Large Town (Cambridge and Hastings) and Most Beautiful City (Whanganui and Hamilton).

Each finalist in this category must demonstrate sustainable and environmentally conscious behaviours across four key areas: Litter Prevention and Waste Minimisation, Community Beautification, Recycling Projects and Sustainable Tourism.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson says: “Over the past six months, Covid-19 has shifted the global landscape, and its long-term effects remain unclear: How long will this last and what will people’s lives and the environment look like once this is over? Celebrating environmental excellence, small wins and beautiful behaviour, whether personal or professional, is now more important than ever. And that’s precisely what the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards are all about.”

“We have had some amazing nominations this year, that show, by working together, we will come out of this pandemic a stronger community and a stronger nation, with a more sustainable future. All of the towns and cities finalists have worked hard to secure a spot in the top six.”

The last phase of judging for the Towns & Cities category will be completed by the Beautiful Awards judges, Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson and wellness author Rachel Grunwell. The winners of all the categories will be announced at the Beautiful Awards Gala Dinner, location and time to be confirmed. On the night, and with the support of Resene, one of the winners from the Towns & Cities category will be named the Supreme Towns & Cities Winner and will win a mural to help beautify their community up to the value of $10,000.

For over half a century Keep New Zealand Beautiful have been at the forefront of driving environmental change through the education, inspiration and empowerment of communities across New Zealand. The Beautiful Awards is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the efforts of all Kiwis, in particular, those who have gone above and beyond to help Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

“The role Keep New Zealand Beautiful plays is vital and it’s a role that we’re passionately committed to.” says Saunderson. “In order to achieve this, collaboration and cooperation with central government is essential.”

A full list of finalists can be viewed on our website.

