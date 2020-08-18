Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dzhavadov Vs Fapso For WKN International Middleweight Title Tops LNK Fight Night 16 On August 29

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 7:20 am
Press Release: World Kickboxing Network

The World Kickboxing Network returns to Latvia on August 29 with LNK Fight Night 16 held at Studio69 in Riga. The event is headlined by Azerbaijani-Latvian Zaur Dzhavadov up against Sebastian Fapso of Slovakia. The pair battles it out for WKN International middleweight title under oriental rules.

Zaur Dzhavadov was last in action in July 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision against Giorgi Kankava in a three-round international non-title matchup. Prior to that he claimed WKN European middleweight belt by knockout in Round 4 against Jozef Kolodzej.

Sebastian Fapso holds the title of WKN Slovakian light heavyweight champion. He won the belt by unanimous decision against Denis Gulas last January. His resume also includes the first-round stoppage win in MMA against Jakub Bahnik, which he earned this past July.

LNK Fight Night 16 is presented by Vadim Milov and Eugene Sapronenko.

The rest of fight card will see a series of boxing bouts.

The event airs on FightBox HD and live on pay-per-view.

WKN International Middleweight Championship
Zaur Dzhavadov vs. Sebastian Fapso

