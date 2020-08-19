1854 Media Announces The 33 Winners Of Portrait Of Humanity 2020 — As 2021 Edition Opens For Entries

Culminating in one of the largest-scale collaborative exhibitions in history, Portrait of Humanity is a global photography award conceived to show that across oceans and borders, there is more that unites us than sets us apart.

1854 Media and British Journal of Photography are delighted to announce the 30 single image winners and three series winners of Portrait of Humanity 2020, selected by an international panel of judges including Caroline Hunter, picture editor the Guardian; Mallory Benedict, photo editor at National Geographic and István Virágvölgyi, curator at the Capa Center, Budapest.

The winning work will be exhibited as part of the Portrait of Humanity 2020 Global Tour, opening at Capa Center, Budapest, on 4 September before moving to Indian Photo Festival, Hyderabad, on 12 November.

Portrait of Humanity 2020 Winner. © Eric Demers

Now open for entry, the third edition of Portrait of Humanity will celebrate the many faces of humanity in the most tumultuous time in our generation.

In a year of global upheaval, Portrait of Humanity 2021 is an open call to photographers of any level, from anywhere, to remind us what makes us human in times of struggle: hope, courage, resilience, solidarity; finding beauty in the mundane, forging connection in times of separation, fighting to fix cracks in our systems.

Entries are open for all interpretations of portraiture, including self-portraits, group pictures, street photography and beyond.

