The Good Oil Tactix Secure Long-term Deal With Delaney-Hoshek

Head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek has signed on to guide The Good Oil Tactix in the ANZ Premiership for the next three years.

The Tactix management committee confirmed the appointment through to 2023 as the side prepares for its first ever ANZ Premiership Grand Final this week.

Committee member Darren Wright said they were pleased to secure the services of Delaney-Hoshek who had taken the team to new heights this season, including a maiden finals berth.

“We’re really pleased with the culture that Marianne has built over the years and it has been highlighted this year through their performances in what has been a challenging season,” he said.

“Marianne has been instrumental in developing such a strong unit and we look forward to seeing how the Tactix continue to grow.”

The Tactix are preparing for Sunday’s Grand Final against Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in Invercargill where they will contest their first ANZ Premiership title decider.

Delaney-Hoshek said she was delighted to take the Tactix forward over the next three years.

“It is a privilege to be working in this role and I’m really excited about continuing as head coach of The Good Oil Tactix,” she said.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the performance gains from the Tactix over the last few years and just as importantly the culture that we’ve developed here has played a part in our success.”

“We realise we’ve made history by reaching the ANZ Premiership Grand Final, but the job isn’t done yet and we’re really looking forward to heading south to finish off our season well. I’m excited about the next 3 years and thrilled to have the opportunity to grow talent across the Mainland region.”

The former physical education teacher has spent six years with the Tactix, two years as assistant coach and four as head coach. Prior to that she spent three years at the Pulse where she was assistant coach.

Delaney-Hoshek has also coached the New Zealand Secondary Schools team, New Zealand A, and was a second assistant for the Silver Ferns in 2018 Netball Quad Series.

The ANZ Premiership Grand Final is on Sunday at 6.45pm at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill and will be shown live on Sky Sport 3 and free to air on Prime.



