Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Good Oil Tactix Secure Long-term Deal With Delaney-Hoshek

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 10:21 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek has signed on to guide The Good Oil Tactix in the ANZ Premiership for the next three years.

The Tactix management committee confirmed the appointment through to 2023 as the side prepares for its first ever ANZ Premiership Grand Final this week.

Committee member Darren Wright said they were pleased to secure the services of Delaney-Hoshek who had taken the team to new heights this season, including a maiden finals berth.

“We’re really pleased with the culture that Marianne has built over the years and it has been highlighted this year through their performances in what has been a challenging season,” he said.

“Marianne has been instrumental in developing such a strong unit and we look forward to seeing how the Tactix continue to grow.”

The Tactix are preparing for Sunday’s Grand Final against Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in Invercargill where they will contest their first ANZ Premiership title decider.

Delaney-Hoshek said she was delighted to take the Tactix forward over the next three years.

“It is a privilege to be working in this role and I’m really excited about continuing as head coach of The Good Oil Tactix,” she said.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the performance gains from the Tactix over the last few years and just as importantly the culture that we’ve developed here has played a part in our success.”

“We realise we’ve made history by reaching the ANZ Premiership Grand Final, but the job isn’t done yet and we’re really looking forward to heading south to finish off our season well. I’m excited about the next 3 years and thrilled to have the opportunity to grow talent across the Mainland region.”

The former physical education teacher has spent six years with the Tactix, two years as assistant coach and four as head coach. Prior to that she spent three years at the Pulse where she was assistant coach.

Delaney-Hoshek has also coached the New Zealand Secondary Schools team, New Zealand A, and was a second assistant for the Silver Ferns in 2018 Netball Quad Series.

The ANZ Premiership Grand Final is on Sunday at 6.45pm at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill and will be shown live on Sky Sport 3 and free to air on Prime.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 