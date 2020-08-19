Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Conservation Week: It’s time to talk about tuatara!

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 11:54 am
Press Release: Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium



The four tuatara at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium have settled back into their leafy exhibit following a refurbishment ahead of Conservation Week.

The exhibit has been upgraded in close consultation with the Department of Conservation to ensure it is as close as possible to the tuatara’s natural habitat and to provide additional educational information for guests to learn about this incredible species of reptile.

Tuatara are endemic to New Zealand and are the last surviving species of Rhynchocephalia, an order of lizard-like reptiles that traces back to more than 200 million years ago, when dinosaurs walked the earth.

The tuatara at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s are around 7 years old and originate from Takapourewa Island (D’Urville Island), at the northern end of the South Island. Ngāti Koata were the original kaitiaki (guardians) of these tuatara. In a special handover ceremony in 2016, guardianship was transferred to Auckland iwi Ngati Whatua Orakei to maintain their spiritual and cultural wellbeing.

“The tuatara have been at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s since 2016, acting as ambassadors for their species and helping us educate visitors on the way tuatara live in New Zealand, what threats they face in the wild and how we can help support these incredible native animals,” said Felix Berghoefer, Lead Aquarist at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.

“Tuatara were once widespread on the mainland of New Zealand. Sadly, introduced predators like rats, stoats, feral cats and possums have made it too dangerous for them now on the mainland, except in predator-free sanctuaries including some islands in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park.”

Taking place from 15-23 August 2020, Conservation Week/Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Tūroa encourages everyone to see nature through new eyes. New Zealanders can engage online or by exploring their own backyard.

Kirsty Prior, Operations Manager for the Department of Conservation said; “Getting up close to some of our unique and most engendered species in the wild can be a challenge. We are grateful to our wonderful partners at Kelly’s who make it much easier, especially to see the tuatara, the dude of the dinosaur age.”

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is currently closed to the public due to Alert Level 3 restrictions, however, the dedicated team of aquarists and keepers will continue working onsite to care for and feed the animals.

During the closure period, people of all ages can still engage with the magnificent marine creatures at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s via the Virtual Aquarium. For videos, activities and other free resources visit: www.kellytarltons.co.nz/explore/virtual-aquarium

For further information about Conservation Week, visit: www.doc.govt.nz/news/events/conservation-week

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 