Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fat Freddy’s Drop And BENEE Round Out Mega Line-up For Downtown Shakedown

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 9:05 am
Press Release: Downtown Shakedown

Fat Freddys Drop.

Downtown Shakedown, the Wellington event set to kick off the summer festival season, has added their final two headline acts to an already massive bill. The December 5 event has named local legends Fat Freddy’s Drop and super-lonely superstar BENEE as the acts joining fan favourites L.A.B, BROODS, Sola Rosa and Sunshine Soundsystem.

“Securing the cream of Kiwi music for our first ever offering has been somewhat of a coup. These acts represent the ‘best of the best’ in Kiwi music right now so we are absolutely stoked to be able to pull together such an amazing line-up”, says Downtown Shakedown’s Andrew Tuck.

BENEE’s popularity has catapulted the 20-year-old into super stardom, reaching over 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify and receiving Platinum Records in the US and numerous countries around the globe.

Like BENEE and BROODS, Fat Freddy’s Drop’s European tour plans were scuttled by the pandemic. They had to wait patiently for their gear to arrive back from Europe and have been using the quiet time since to make new music which they are very much looking forward to sharing with their hometown fans.

Fat Freddy’s Drop will play last on the stellar line up and are the perfect way to close out the festival. “What an amazing line up. We’re really looking forward to playing with L.A.B and Benee, and the first ever Downtown Shakedown is a great opportunity to play outdoors in Freddy’s hometown” Fat Freddy’s Drop Joe Lindsay aka Hopepa says.

L.A.B have proven themselves to be one of the fastest-rising acts in NZ, and Downtown Shakedown will showcase them at their best - live and loud. This will be their first Wellington show in nearly three years, and will see them draw from their ever-expanding back catalogue including the smash hit ‘In The Air’.

Downtown Shakedown is expecting 10,000 fans to come together under the giant marquee organisers plan to erect in Waitangi Park, downtown Wellington.

Organisers recognise the uncertain nature of events at the moment and are committed to providing a full refund should Downtown Shakedown not be able to run due to COVID19 restrictions.

The limited early bird tickets sold out within hours and GA $89.90 +bf tickets are in hot demand. For tickets and more information visit www.downtownshakedown.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Downtown Shakedown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 