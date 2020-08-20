New Skills Active leadership team ready to get stuck in





Pictured, clockwise from top left: Todd Maddock, Anthony Cox, Ron Taukamo, Maren Frerichs, Jenni Pethig, Graham Hill.





A mix of new faces and longstanding staff have stepped up, as part of changes to the Skills Active leadership team.

Following the appointment of long-time staffer Maren Frerichs as chief operating officer earlier this year, the organisation is announcing further promotions and new hires in the senior management team.

Resource Development team leader Jenni Pethig, who has been with Skills Active for eight years, has been promoted to the position of Learning Solutions general manager.

Senior staffer Todd Maddock is now general manager of Delivery, having had the scope of his role expanded to oversee both the technical and field staff involved in arranging training.

Skills Active was also recently joined by People and Finance general manager Anthony Cox, and CEO for sister company Qualworx, Graham Hill. And completing the team is long-standing Kaihautū Ron Taukamo.

Ms Frerichs says she is thrilled to see highly experienced staffers Ms Pethig, Mr Maddock and Mr Taukamo championing their important roles – while also having two new faces onboard, both of whom will bring fresh ideas and energy.

“We are ready to tackle the months ahead of us in 2020,” Ms Frerichs says.

“It’s been such a tough time for our industries during the Covid-19 pandemic, and they continue to face a lot of uncertainty with the recent return to higher alert levels. Our main goal is to support them through whatever challenges are ahead.

“As well as an ongoing pandemic, we’ve got a vocational education reform underway. We’re working with our industries right now to make sure this reform process works for each of them, and that we come out with a system that’s better than ever.

“With the new team in place and settled in, we are busy applying ourselves to these priorities, as well as our core business of working with industry to develop qualifications and get staff trained up and qualified.”

About Skills Active

Skills Active Aotearoa is the transitional industry training organisation for recreation, exercise, sport and performing arts. We are a non-profit organisation, 50% owned by Māori shareholders, and funded by government to promote careers and workforce development in our industries, work with those industries to create world-class qualifications, and support workplaces to train staff.





