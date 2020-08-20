Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Good Oil Tactix Primed For Anz Premiership Grand Final

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

Head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek made an early promise that there was enough in The Good Oil Tactix’ tool-box to take them far in this year’s ANZ Premiership.

It was just moments after a disappointing first round 12-goal loss to the defending champion Pulse side when the coach urged for patience in what she regarded as a marathon and not a sprint.

That was back in March, just days before the country was plunged into lockdown and the league went into limbo.
Since then, the Tactix have crafted a season of firsts.

It is the first time they have won six games on the trot (nine in total during the regular season) and they will have their first crack at a Grand Final.

They also recorded the biggest ever crowd for an ANZ Premiership match when over 5,000 fans turned out for their only game of the revamped season.

The Tactix have beaten every team leading into the Grand Final and shown they can back it up with some demanding double-headers – all on the road.

The unplanned break after Round 9 however – when Auckland went back into lockdown and the rest of the country to Alert Level 2 – came at a good time for the side as they rested some weary bodies.

Now they must ensure they don’t fall out of the winning groove they have mastered over the last few rounds.

Delaney-Hoshek will turn to her players who have experienced big-game pressures with captain Jane Watson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit two who know what it takes to win when it matters.

Watson has found her feet in the goal defence bib over the second half of the season as she and Temalisi Fakahokotau pose a major threat to a composed Pulse attack.

Wing Charlotte Elley and centre Kimiora Poi have driven the hustle on defence outside of the circle while up front the form from Erikana Pedersen has many talking the wing attack up for a call-up to higher honours.

The shooting circle is perhaps where many see the biggest improvements from the Tactix with Selby-Rickit proving a critical injection to the frontline, growing in her leadership and her combination with Ellie Bird getting better with each outing.

Bird’s game has impressed as the season progressed with her assured hands, an accurate radar in the shooting circle and a rising confidence in her court work.

Delaney-Hoshek, who has just signed on for three more years in the hot seat, is now looking forward to seeing who steps up for the Grand Final.

They have treated their last few games as must-win ‘finals’ and the coached has been pleased with how every player has performed.

She knows they can delve into their tool-box with certainty, able to find the right instruments to push them across the finish line in prime position.

It will be a marathon well run.

2020 Tactix results
Round 1: lost to Pulse 41-53
Round 2: beat Steel 43-36, lost to Stars 43-49
Round 3: beat Magic 45-36
Round 4: lost to Mystics 42-47
Round 5: beat Mystics 41-40, drew with Magic 46-46
Round 6: lost to Pulse 32-33, beat Steel 48-35
Round 7: beat Stars 47-40
Round 8: beat Stars 52-42, beat Magic 44-35
Round 9: beat Mystics 43-42, beat Pulse 39-32
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 