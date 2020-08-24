2020 Anz Premiership Season Award Winners Announced

The 2020 ANZ Premiership’s best player, coach and umpire have been announced following Sunday’s Grand Final.

The Good Oil Tactix defender Jane Watson has been named 2020 ANZ Premiership Player of the Year thanks to a huge season in which she led her side to the ANZ Premiership Grand Final.

Watson was a standout all season, combining strongly with Temalisi Fakahokotau in the Tactix defensive circle to finish as the league’s best for deflections with 72 along with 20 intercepts.

Watson is the third recipient of the ANZ Premiership Player of the Year award having also won the 2017 award, along with Katrina Rore (2018) and Gina Crampton (2019).

Meanwhile, Yvette McCausland-Durie was awarded ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year after leading the Pulse to back-to-back titles.

McCausland-Durie, who stepped down as coach of the Pulse after Sunday’s Grand Final, guided the side through its most successful era having made the Finals Series four years in a row and winning Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020.

Josh Bowring has been named ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year for the second year in a row thanks to another strong season.

Bowring has umpired 26 ANZ Premiership matches since moving from Australia to New Zealand at the end of 2018.

Sunday’s Grand Final was the second ANZ Premiership title decider Bowring has umpired, while he also umpired the semi final between New Zealand and England at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

