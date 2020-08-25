Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns And Silver Ferns Development Squads Announced

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ




Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and the national selectors have named a 16-strong Silver Ferns Squad and a Silver Ferns Development Squad of 10 who will work together closely over the next year.

Rising midcourter Maddy Gordon is the only debutante and has been elevated into the Silver Ferns Squad after a stand-out ANZ Premiership season.

Gordon, 20, has been a regular starter for Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and having moved into the wing attack role this season, has taken her game to new levels showcasing her athleticism, vision and ball skills.

Missing from last year’s victorious Netball World Cup squad are three of New Zealand’s greats including Laura Langman, Maria Folau and Casey Kopua who have all retired from the international game, and Phoenix Karaka who has just announced her pregnancy.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio will continue as captain with support from vice captains Gina Crampton and Jane Watson.

Taurua said she had been excited about the talent she had seen in this year’s ANZ Premiership and was looking forward to building depth across the board.

“This has been one of the toughest seasons for the athletes in what has been a disrupted ANZ Premiership, but I have been impressed with how the teams have risen to the challenge and what they have produced on court,” she said.

“Now is the time to continue developing our athletes at the highest level and building on our game which is exciting.

“We have the core of our Netball World Cup winning squad which brings that experience to the side while the likes of Claire, Sulu and Kelly have experience at that level and bring a fresh dynamic to the squad.”

Taurua said she would be working closely with the Silver Ferns Development Squad which included both experience and New Zealand’s next generation of netballers.

“The calibre of this squad I think really shows how well the future of our game is placed, which is why we want these athletes to work closely with the Silver Ferns Squad to help grow our depth at the elite level.”

The Silver Ferns and Silver Ferns Development squads will begin training camps in October.

________________________________________

2020/21 Silver Ferns Squad

Karin Burger
Gina Crampton
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Sulu Fitzpatrick
Maddy Gordon
Kelly Jury
Claire Kersten
Bailey Mes
Kimiora Poi
Katrina Rore
Shannon Saunders
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson
Whitney Souness
Jane Watson
Maia Wilson

2020/21 Silver Ferns Development Squad

Ellie Bird
Aliyah Dunn
Tayla Earle
Temalisi Fakahokotau
Monica Falkner
Kate Heffernan
Jamie Hume
Erena Mikaere
Grace Nweke
Samantha Winders

