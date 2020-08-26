Two New Board Appointments For Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga

Materoa Dodd of Wellington and Keita Kohere of Gisborne have been appointed to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today.

Materoa Dodd (Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Te Rangi) will also serve on the Māori Heritage Council. She has a background in iwi and Crown governance, and Māori and indigenous development, education and research.

In 2015 she was awarded a Distinguished Fellow in the Humanities from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi in recognition of her outstanding contribution to iwi development and education. Materoa Dodd serves on several boards including Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Awa and Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi Council, Wairaka Marae and is a member of the Benefits Review Committee for the Ministry of Social Development.

Keita Kohere (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou and Rongowhakaata) is highly experienced in local government and Māori resource management. She is currently employed as director Transformation, Relationships and Science at Gisborne District Council.

Her most recent heritage project has been as project sponsor for the redevelopment of Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing Site, one of only two National Historic Reserves developed with Ngāti Oneone, Department of Conservation and Gisborne District Council as part of the Tuia 250 commemorations.

Materoa Dodd replaces Sir Pita Sharples, who served concurrently as a member of the board and council since 2015 contributing a wealth of experience and knowledge in governance, education and Tikanga Māori.

Keita Kohere replaces Mary Neazor, who served the board since 2014 contributing considerable experience in heritage and historic buildings. She also chaired the Rārangi Kōrero List Committee for the past five years.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is an autonomous Crown Entity leading in work relating to the care, integrity and protection of national and historical heritage in New Zealand. The Māori Heritage Council assists Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in developing and reflecting a bicultural view in the exercise of its powers and functions. Council members advocate the interests of Pouhere Taonga in relation to Māori heritage at any public or Māori forum.



