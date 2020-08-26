Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Two New Board Appointments For Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand

Materoa Dodd of Wellington and Keita Kohere of Gisborne have been appointed to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today.

Materoa Dodd (Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Te Rangi) will also serve on the Māori Heritage Council. She has a background in iwi and Crown governance, and Māori and indigenous development, education and research.
In 2015 she was awarded a Distinguished Fellow in the Humanities from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi in recognition of her outstanding contribution to iwi development and education. Materoa Dodd serves on several boards including Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Awa and Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi Council, Wairaka Marae and is a member of the Benefits Review Committee for the Ministry of Social Development.
Keita Kohere (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou and Rongowhakaata) is highly experienced in local government and Māori resource management. She is currently employed as director Transformation, Relationships and Science at Gisborne District Council.
Her most recent heritage project has been as project sponsor for the redevelopment of Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing Site, one of only two National Historic Reserves developed with Ngāti Oneone, Department of Conservation and Gisborne District Council as part of the Tuia 250 commemorations.
Materoa Dodd replaces Sir Pita Sharples, who served concurrently as a member of the board and council since 2015 contributing a wealth of experience and knowledge in governance, education and Tikanga Māori.
Keita Kohere replaces Mary Neazor, who served the board since 2014 contributing considerable experience in heritage and historic buildings. She also chaired the Rārangi Kōrero List Committee for the past five years.
Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is an autonomous Crown Entity leading in work relating to the care, integrity and protection of national and historical heritage in New Zealand. The Māori Heritage Council assists Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in developing and reflecting a bicultural view in the exercise of its powers and functions. Council members advocate the interests of Pouhere Taonga in relation to Māori heritage at any public or Māori forum.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heritage New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 