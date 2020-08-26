West Coast And Southland Leading Local Hero Of The Year Nominations – Only 5 Days Left To Nominate

With nominations for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards ­– Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa closing at 11.59pm this Sunday 30 August, West Coast and Southland are leading the charge with the most nominations per capita for the Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year Award – Te Pou Toko o te Tau.

The Awards Office is calling on all regions of New Zealand to celebrate what connects the nation, our people, by nominating the unsung heroes, ensuring their mahi doesn’t go unnoticed.

With a winner to be honoured from all regions across Aotearoa, there are 16 chances to be recognised as a Kiwibank Local Hero. Nominees will be making a positive difference to their community and show selflessness and determination to make a difference. Nominations are also still being sought for five national categories.

West Coast and Southland are leading the number of nominations per capita followed by:

Wellington

Nelson

Northland

Auckland

Marlborough

Bay of Plenty

Canterbury

Hawke’s Bay

Waikato

Taranaki

Gisborne

Tasman

Otago

Manawatū-Whanganui

Heroes hail from far and wide, let us know who is making waves in your region.

This year’s winner will join Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year – Te Pou Toko o te Tau alumni; Nick Loosley – Everybody Eats (Auckland, 2020), Pera Barret – Shoebox Christmas (Wellington, 2019), Ricky Houghton – He Korowai Trust (Kaitaia, 2018), Hayden Smith – Sea Cleaners (Auckland, 2017), Selwyn Cook – Equal Employment Opportunity Campaigner (Waikato, 2016), Billie Jordan – The Hip Operation Crew (Auckland, 2015).

Kiwibank Local Hero nominations will be rigorously evaluated by three rounds of independent judging panels and the 16 regional Local Heroes will be announced in November. The Local Heroes go forward for semi-finalist judging in December and finalist judging in January with the 2021 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year – Te Pou Toko o te Tau announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards gala event in Auckland on 18 March 2021.

Nominations are also being sought for exceptional individuals or community organisations in the following categories:

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year – Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Ryman Heathcare Senior New Zealander of the Year – Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year – Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year – Te Mātātahi o te Tau

Nominations for the can be made by any member of the public until 11.59pm Sunday 30 August 2020 by completing the online nomination form at www.nzawards.org.nz.

