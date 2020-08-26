Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Garage Project Launches Ghost Light Beer To Support NZ Theatres

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Garage Project

Image Credit: Garage Project

Wellington based independent brewery Garage Project announces a new beer to support NZ theatres and live performing arts. Working in conjunction with Auckland’s Basement Theatre, Wellington’s BATS Theatre, Christchurch’s Little Andromeda and other independent theatres around the country, the Ghost Light beer has been designed to reference a tradition in the arts, and be the perfect beer for enjoying during a live performance.

When theatres close their doors, an electric light is left illuminated on stage to keep the resident ghosts happy. During lockdown, these Ghost Lights have been burning bright on stages around the globe. Good for the ghosts, not so for those in the Arts. Brewed with extra light malt, oats, and a blend of Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops, Ghost Light is a brilliant white gold brew with a distinctly spectral haze. Just what’s needed to raise spirits.

Proceeds of the Ghost Light beer go directly to supporting theatres around New Zealand.

NZ Theatres have have been hit hard with Covid closures, cancelling seasons, pivoting to streaming shows online and being forced to dramatically rethink how they are going to operate and survive moving forward. With NZ going back into level 2 and 3, the future is still very uncertain. An already stretched industry that relies on ‘live bodies in space’ is seriously struggling.

Garage Project wants to encourage beer lovers and theatre lovers alike to support local independent theatre, either by being in the room together (if they can) or by buying a brew that keeps a light on in the dark.

On sale Tuesday 25th August 7pm via https://garageproject.co.nz/

Label Art by Julia Murray 

