Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

WHISPERS OF GOLD – Documentary Film About A Mining Ghost Town

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 5:16 am
Press Release: Friends of Waiuta

On the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island, lie the ghosts of Waiuta, one of New Zealand’s richest gold towns – long abandoned since the Blackwater mine closed in 1951

“Whispers of Gold” tells Waiuta’s story from its beginnings to current day. Archive film and photographs give a rare glimpse of 1900’s mining town life - the colorful characters, stories and the gold that kept its heart beating but left a toxic legacy.

Now a passionate group are lovingly restoring Waiuta as a New Zealand landmark, while others are looking to once again mine the rich quartz reef that was never fully worked out.

Friends of Waiuta presents a Visionco Production produced by Dave Kwant and directed by Luis Caston and written by Robyn Janes. It has been screened at local theatres on the West Coast, and will be screening in theatres further afield over the next two months. Please check with the local theatres in case times change.

Motueka, Gecko Theatre

Friday 28 August 4pm, Saturday 29 August 6pm

Wellington. National Library auditorium

Friday 4 September, 12.10 pm (email ATLoutreach@dia.govt.nz for a seat)

Dunedin, Toitu Otago Settlers Museum

Saturday 10 Oct, Sunday 18 Oct and Sunday 25 October at 2pm

Thames, Coromandel, Embassy Cinemas

Wednesday 14 Oct, 11.00am; Friday 16 Oct, 6.30pm;

Sunday 18 October, 3.00 pm

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Friends of Waiuta on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 