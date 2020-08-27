WHISPERS OF GOLD – Documentary Film About A Mining Ghost Town

On the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island, lie the ghosts of Waiuta, one of New Zealand’s richest gold towns – long abandoned since the Blackwater mine closed in 1951

“Whispers of Gold” tells Waiuta’s story from its beginnings to current day. Archive film and photographs give a rare glimpse of 1900’s mining town life - the colorful characters, stories and the gold that kept its heart beating but left a toxic legacy.

Now a passionate group are lovingly restoring Waiuta as a New Zealand landmark, while others are looking to once again mine the rich quartz reef that was never fully worked out.

Friends of Waiuta presents a Visionco Production produced by Dave Kwant and directed by Luis Caston and written by Robyn Janes. It has been screened at local theatres on the West Coast, and will be screening in theatres further afield over the next two months. Please check with the local theatres in case times change.

