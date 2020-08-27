Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ha The Unclear Announce Their 'Strangers' New Zealand Tour

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 7:55 am
Press Release: The Label

On their most comprehensive NZ tour since the release of 2018 album Invisible Lines, and their first release since the Sylvia Massy produced single Julius Caesar, Ha the Unclear are performing six shows around New Zealand in October and November in celebration of new single 'Strangers'; An emphatic celebration of that most common of all ground: temporally mutual existence.

After a huge 2019 in which the band signed with French label Think Zik; spent time filming and recording in Paris; and showcased at MaMa Festival, a European 2020 was scheduled for the re-release of their albums. With borders still at an impasse, they instead burrowed into a boutique North Otago studio and vineyard, leaning hard into the jankiness to produce this new track, invoking the mutilated spirits of ABBA, 70s era Talking Heads and quintessential 80s New Zealand yob rock.

'Strangers' is an ode to togetherness; the intertwining of our stories as we dance and destroy, love and lose our way from birth to death. Bump into a stranger in an elevator, we're all going up (or down) together.
'Strangers' will be released on Friday 9th October via Think Zik.

HA THE UNCLEAR
'STRANGER' NZ TOUR DATES

  • Fri 30 October - Auckland - Whammy
  • Sat 31 October - Mt Maunganui - Hocus Pocus Ball
  • Thu 5 November - Christchurch - Darkroom
  • Fri 6 November - Dunedin - Dive
  • Thy 12 November - Whanganui - Porridge Watson
  • Sat 14 November - Wellington - Meow

Made up of Dunedin musicians Michael Cathro (vocals/guitar), Ben Sargeant (drums), Paul Cathro (bass) and Theo Francis (guitar), Ha the Unclear have been charming the indie world with their off-kilter, guitar-driven pop songs that have seen them tour with Courtney Barnett, support The Shins, The Dandy Warhols and Jeffrey Lewis.

