Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Devilskin To Support Lifeline Aotearoa With Sweet Release

Friday, 28 August 2020, 7:58 am
Press Release: Devilskin

New Zealand band, Devilskin today released their fourth single and video from their album RED entitled “Sweet Release”.

Sweet Release focuses on the tragic, needless death of 21-year old Nicky Autumn Stevens in Hamilton during 2015, told through the eyes of the parents and family left struggling to make sense of it.

Wanting to do as much as they could to raise awareness and champion suicide prevention led Devilskin to approach Lifeline Aotearoa.

“Lifeline do awesome work. We felt our song could be a call to action for New Zealanders to talk about suicide prevention as well as supporting Lifeline through making a donation,” Devilskin bassist Paul Martin said.

Lifeline Clinical Manager, Renee Mathews said that the topic of suicide has to be dealt with extremely carefully and sensitively and paid tribute to Devilskin for seeking Lifeline’s guidance.

“We really appreciate Devilskin’s support for Lifeline’s mahi. It’s awesome that they’re using their profile in such a positive way, and ensuring people in distress know where to get help by including our contact details on the video.

“Suicide prevention is not about relying on mental health services to always do the heavy lifting. Lifeline believes every New Zealander has a role to play in reducing rates of suicide. This means looking out for each other: a quick call or knock on the door means a lot if you’re feeling isolated and alone. It’s really about each of us seeing that our collective wellbeing is everybody’s business.

“Music is a truly universal language and it helps people connect in a really meaningful way. We hope Sweet Release raises awareness and starts a valuable discussion around how we can each play our bit in helping reduce our country’s sad statistics,” Renee said.

Paul echoes Renee’s sentiment: “Ideally we just want to get as many people as we can to see and share this video, talk about it, think of their friends and loved ones and look out for them. Our suicide statistics are shameful and as friends and family, we must do better. There’s no doubt this video will hit a sensitive nerve for some, but only by addressing suicide prevention directly can we try to do something about it.”

The video for Sweet Release, directed by Alex Hargreaves and filmed by Ptor Kwasnik has captured the sensitivity of the story in stunning majesty. Set on the eastern bank of the Waikato river, the band were keen to capture the beautiful scenery of their hometown and especially a place that was very dear to Nicky.

“We worked with Nicky’s family to make sure the video was shot and directed with honesty and integrity. Director Alex Hargreaves did such an incredible job of capturing the raw emotion and gravitas of the story. The family were overwhelmed by the power and beauty of the clip and have given it their full blessing.”

The power of Devilskin has always come inherently, from the song writing. Sweet Release is a mighty step up again in power, depth and passion.

Sweet Release – Youtube link - https://youtu.be/fMuG29DUHlk

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Devilskin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 