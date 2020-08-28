Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dallas Tamaira 'No Flowers' Out Today

Friday, 28 August 2020, 8:09 am
Press Release: The Label

There’s beauty in the power, ‘No Flowers’ is the first solo release in over two decades by Dallas Tamaira aka Joe Dukie.

Written about the powerful women in his life, the way they hold it down with grace and make you welcome at their table ‘No Flowers’ is a peaceful slow song, a timeless classic.

Watch the video for 'No Flowers' here.

The soulful rhythm and acoustic guitar reflect the aroha that Dallas has for the late Bill Withers, a musician who has deeply influenced his music.

The lyrics were sparked by an Ans Westra photograph of a mother holding her child, her hands dusted with flour.

“It all came from that photo. In many ways there’s a little bit of her in all of New Zealand women. My Mum can relate to holding a kid and making bread with floury hands” Dallas says.

In March when the New Zealand lockdown kicked in, Dallas was just about to finish a mandatory 14 day self-isolation taken on the trail of Fat Freddy's Drop sudden departure from Berlin. The dramatic halt to Freddys two month ‘Special Edition Part 1’ album release tour across Europe and UK proved serendipitous for Dallas and his music. For the self-proclaimed introvert, Dallas turned the potentially negative experience of lockdown into a positive and productive time.

Dallas says that shifting to a peaceful and slower pace of life and making slow music really made sense. Dallas is proud about leading the creative process and release for ‘No Flowers’, a contrast to working in a band of seven.

Joining Dallas in the making of ‘No Flowers’ is friend, musician and Producer Devin Abrams who makes music as Pacific Heights and is the producer for the Drax Project.

“Dallas and I have shared a close friendship/brotherhood alongside the odd creative collaboration for many, many years. It is now though, that we have closely begun to work together on fully articulating his own creative stories through this project. I have always treasured his approach to his art and how committed he is to each and every word he sings and it is an honour to be able to help Dallas bring to life these stories in the fruition of fully formed songs. Excited about sharing these songs with the world is an understatement and a half....” Devin says.

With an endless number of hits, accolades and successes over the past two decades, Devin Abrams is undoubtedly one of New Zealand’s most versatile and accomplished musicians and producers.

‘No Flowers’ is the first release, with more are on the horizon.

The video for no flowers shows the collecting the processing and eventually the crafting of a beautiful Harakeke rose which is then placed on a pristine white table cloth.

"Harakeke is one of Aotearoa's most distinctive plants, it's strong and durable But also able to be crafted into beautiful objects in the right hands." - Dallas Tamaira

The final shot is a reimagining of one of the late great Bill Withers album covers.

'No Flowers' was directed by Sarah Hunter at www.transmit.co.nz

