Mini/mod (U6-U12) Season Cancelled

Friday, 28 August 2020, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

The Auckland Rugby League, in conjunction with its clubs, have made the decision to cancel the remainder of the season for all mini/mod (U6-U12) grades due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland.

The decision, which applies only to the U6-U12 grades, was made with the full backing of clubs.

It comes after the latest Government restrictions confirmed all Auckland league activity will remain suspended until at least September 6.

ARL CEO Greg Whaiapu said although disappointing, it is the right decision.

“We would love to have seen mini/mod football continue in 2020, but the message from our clubs was clear that the season should be cancelled for these grades,” Whaiapu said.

“At the end of the day the health and safety of our children, and all involved with teams and clubs, is the priority.”

Updates on the position for other grades will be provided at a later date.

