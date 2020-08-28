COMING TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ THIS SEPTEMBER

THE BOYS - SEASON 2, WEEKLY FROM FRIDAY 4 SEPTEMBER

Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video Original series, finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

The first three episodes of season two premiere Friday September 4, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9.

You can view The Boys here, watch the official trailer here and download images here.

UTOPIA, FRIDAY 25 SEPTEMBER

Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centres on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.”

Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are genuine dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harbouring secrets of her own.

The series also stars John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

You can view Utopia here, watch the official trailer here and download images here.

ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY, FRIDAY 18 SEPTEMBER

In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, All In: The Fight For Democracy examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning.

With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know are threats to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

This inspirational documentary is directed by Liz Garbus.

Watch the official trailer here and download images here.

FULL SCHEDULE FOR SEPTEMBER:

Law and Order: Seasons 1-7, Tuesday 1 September Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Tuesday 1 September South Park, Tuesday 1 September Hollow Crown, Tuesday 1 September The Boys Season 1, Friday 4 September Bohemian Rhapsody, Thursday 10 September Comicstaan (Tamil), Friday 11 September Wanted, Saturday 12 September Bones, Tuesday 15 September Fernando Alonso, Friday 25 September Utopia, Friday 25 September Widows, Saturday 26 September Sons Of The Soil, Wednesday 30 September Spongebob Squarepants, Wednesday 30 September Avatar: The Last Airbender, Wednesday 30 September The Penguins Of Madagascar, Wednesday 30 September The Legend Of Korra, Wednesday 30 September

© Scoop Media

