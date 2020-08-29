Harcourts Hawke's Bay Arts Festival Comes To Toitoi!

We are absolutely thrilled to announce that this year's Harcourts Hawke's Bay Arts Festival will take place at Toitoi! Tickets go on sale on September 1, so get ready to experience a wide range of shows which celebrate the best talent Aotearoa New Zealand has to offer.

With 65 events over the two-week period from 12-26th October, there is something for all tastes. The 2020 Festival is inspired by a well-known local waiata; Tūtira mai ngā iwi with its call to stand united, shoulder to shoulder, pakihiwi ki te pakihiwi.It is reflected in the festival's opening performance curated by international theatre artist Lemi Ponifasio in collaboration with his company MAU Wahine, the Hawke’s Bay Orchestra conducted by José Aparicio and Kahurangi Dance Theatre. It will also feature in a special trip down memory lane with waiata by some of Ngāti Kahungunu’s most beloved composers Te Amorangi Wi Te Tau Huata, Paraire Tomoana and Taite Cooper, performed by local talent Howard McGuire, Erena Tomoana, Katherine Winitana, Ngatai Huata and whānau and Ngāti Kahungunu Taikura alongside a stellar lineup of iconic musicians from around Aotearoa, including Don McLashan, Lisa Tomlins, Hollie Smith, Louis Baker and Whirimako Black.

The line-up also includes a strong and diverse music line-up ranging from opera to hip hop, jazz to indie, classical to country, and the queen of pop, Bic Runga, will close the Festival on Monday, October 26. There will be dance, comedy, theatre, and a Readers and Writers programme featuring Annabel Langbein, Witi Ihimaera, Tipene O’Reagan, Nalini Singh and Charity Norman among many others.

Check out the whole programmeYou can see the full Harcourts Hawke's Bay Arts Festival 2020 programme here. Tickets will be available to purchase on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 situation is constantly evolving. We will continue to keep you updated as the restrictions and our events change. To be the first to know, make sure you follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

