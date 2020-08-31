2021 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund Now Open

Applications for the 2021 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund open today and communities throughout the country are encouraged to apply for funding to support their local events, says Bernadette Cavanagh, Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

“The Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund provides a total of $288,000 in grants for events to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and promote nation and community building,” Bernadette Cavanagh said.

“Waitangi Day events are well established in many centres and enjoyed by thousands of New Zealanders. However, in some areas people don’t have the opportunity to participate and I encourage all communities to work together to hold local events.

“Projects run in partnership between local authorities, community groups and tangata whenua are particularly encouraged.

“In 2020 the fund supported events held in marae, parks, and museums and included kai festivals, marae open days, heritage tours, workshops, and public performances.

“These events help to build the connection between local and national Waitangi Day celebrations, and deepen and broaden our conversations and understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi within the community,” Bernadette Cavanagh said.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is now accepting applications for events taking place in 2021.

This year with the impact of Covid-19 on gatherings the fund decision panel will want to know how event organisers are preparing to hold their events under different Alert Levels. This includes how the event will be run in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines for both organisers and attendees under those Alert Levels.

Applications for funding grants, which generally range from $1000 to $5000, are open until 19 October 2020.

To find out more check out the Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund information page on the Manatū Taonga website.

